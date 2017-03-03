Military On ‘Red Alert’ As Russian Fighter Jet Shoots US Destroyer

The U.S. military has been placed on “red alert” following an attack on a US destroyer by a Russian fighter jet in the Black Sea in February.

Newly released footage shows two Russian Su-24 jets shooting at the destroyer USS Porter on Feb. 10. The aircraft comes within 200 yards of the deck at an altitude of 300 feet as it shoots overhead.

“Such incidents are concerning because they can result in accident or miscalculation,” Navy Capt. Danny Hernandez, a spokesman for U.S. European Command, said.

UK Mirror reports:

It is unclear why the jet engaged in such an aggressive manoeuvre, but Russia has recently been reasserting its strategic control over the Black Sea region.

Russia has a huge naval battle fleet stationed in Sevastopol. The Kremlin is spending a fortune beefing up the nation’s armed forces.

Putin’s forces are carrying out a gruelling Cold War exercise in freezing Arctic conditions as Russia moves to bolster its military presence in the region.

A 2,000 kilometre convoy of snow trucks and impenetrable tanks was seen thundering over the frozen Laptev Sea as it travelled to a new state-of-the-art military base.

Units will test out new equipment and specialised uniforms that can stand -30C conditions after travelling from the bleak Arctic port of Tiksi to the island of Kotelny.

Deputy Defence Minister Gen. Dmitry Bulgakov said the aim was to “research and test new and promising models of weapons and military and special equipment in the Arctic”.