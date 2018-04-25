US Military Drill Will Result In ‘Long-Term Mass Power Outage’ For Millions

A US military drill this May will result in ‘long-term mass power outages’ for millions of residents living in Wisconsin, the National Guard has warned.

The full-scale war exercise known as Dark Sky is set to commence on May 15 in Brown, Calumet, Dane, Fone du Lac, Milwaukee, Outagamie and Winnebago Counties.

Wbay.com reports: Utility companies, law enforcement and first responders will be part of the power outage simulation.

The National Guard says the public may notice military presence and increased emergency personnel during the exercise.

The National Guard says the training exercise is to prepare for a possible attack on the state’s infrastructure.

“Our emergency management community must be prepared to deal with the myriad scenarios and challenges posed by a long-term mass power outage, and by training together, we continue building meaningful relationships that leave us better positioned to respond to a real-world situation,” says Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, Wisconsin’s adjutant general.

In Omro, National Guard soldiers will go door-to-door to conduct welfare checks as part of the training.

Omro residents can expect to see soldiers going around neighborhoods on May 16. The soldiers will knock on doors and pass out emergency preparedness information during the afternoon hours.

Again, the training exercise is scheduled for May 15-17.