The Red Cross have warned that over one million Yemenis could die as a result contracting cholera by Christmas this year.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday that the humanitarian situation in Yemen is do dire that the number of cholera cases will surpass one million by the end of the year.

Fort-russ.com reports:

The head of the Red Cross mission in Yemen, Alexandere Faite, said the warring parties were using excessive force, resulting in a large number of civilian casualties.

He vowed for reopening of the Sana’a International Airport, particularly to allow flights carrying aid and relief supplies, adding that the number of suspected cases of cholera so far amounted to 750,000, while the number of deaths reached 2119.

“There could be one million cases of cholera by the end of the year”, he said.