Millions Of Europeans Rise Up Against George Soros

Millions of Europeans across the continent are taking part in huge protests against billionaire elitist George Soros, in a clear message that Europe is rejecting his globalist agenda.

The initiative called Stop Operation Soros (SOS) launched in the Balkan nation of Macedonia earlier in January, and has since swept across Europe as citizens reject the pro-globalist agenda implemented by the Open Society Foundation.

Infowars.com reports:

The founders of the group called on all “free-minded citizens” to join them in the “fight against one-mindedness in the civil sector, which is devised and led by George Soros,” reports a Slovenian newspaper.

Soros-funded non-government organizations have monopolized civil society in Macedonia and used their influence to suppress dissenting views, said SOS cofounder Nikola Srbov.

“The Open Society Foundation, operating under the Soros umbrella, used its funding and personnel to support violent processes in Macedonia,” he said in a press conference Tuesday. “That is unacceptable and goes beyond the principles of civic organizing.”

The Open Society Foundation was set-up in in the 1980s with the stated goal of helping former Soviet bloc countries transition from communism, but in reality, the foundation is used to destabilize governments and foment discontent within countries.

And Macedonia isn’t the first country that’s turned against Soros.

Earlier this month, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that the Hungarian government would begin cracking down on any organizations linked to Soros.

“In every country, they will want to displace Soros,” Orban said in December. “In the coming year, Soros and his forces will be squeezed out.”

In 2014, Soros openly admitted on CNN that the OSF was involved in the violent overthrow of Ukraine’s government, which resulted in Russia banning Soros and his NGOs from the country the following year, calling him a “security threat” to the former Soviet nation.

“It was found that the activity of the Open Society Foundations and the Open Society Institute Assistance Foundation represents a threat to the foundations of the constitutional system of the Russian Federation and the security of the state,” reads the Russian press statement.

As nationalism continues to rise around the world fueled by President Trump’s election, it’s reasonable to assume that this won’t be the last instance a European country kicks out Soros and his shadowy groups.