Mom Blows Pedophile’s Head Off After He Tries To Rape Daughter

A notorious pedophile had his head blown off by a Blakely, Georgia mother after he broke into the family home in what police have described as a “premeditated attack” on the family’s 12-year-old daughter.

According to WTVY, the mother found 53-year old Michael Lindsey, a convicted child molester, hiding in a closet inside the home, near where her 12-year-old daughter was playing.

After being caught watching the young girl, a struggle ensued and the mother held the middle-aged pedophile off with a spoon, before she managed to get her hands on the family gun.

She then shot the convicted pedophile “right in the face” before hiding with her daughter in another room, calling 9-1-1 and locking themselves in until police arrived.

The police report states that Michael Lindsey stumbled out of the house, leaving a trail of blood, and collapsed on the front lawn after being shot.

He was later transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

“Deputies arrived at the scene and insured the safety of the victims who had locked themselves inside a room because they weren’t sure if the intruder was still inside the home,” Early County Investigator Captain Will Caudill said.

Captain Will Caudill confirmed that Lindsey molested a child in 1999 and was listed on the Georgia Sex Offender Registry.

Caudill said his car was found parked behind a motel located a short distance from the home. He isn’t sure if the pedophile had broken into the home before the victim arrived home or afterwards, however investigators believe the attack was premeditated.

No charges have been filed against the mother who fatally shot Michael Lindsey, and Captain Will Caudill predicts she will not face any charges for protecting her daughter and killing the convicted pedophile.

“We plan to present our findings to the district attorney’s office, a standard practice on these type cases, and they can decide what action, if any, should be taken,” said Captain Caudill.

According to WTVY, the mother “operated within Georgia’s laws that gave her the legal right to kill Lindsey.“