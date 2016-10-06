Monstrous Hurricane Matthew Heads For US

A menacing storm is expected to hit Florida shortly as Hurricane Matthew roars along the Caribbean coast towards the US.

States of emergency have been declared in four states as the storm gathers strength and leaves behind a path of destruction.

NASA satellite images reveal the ghoulish face of the storm from space.

RT.com reports:

NASA has been sharing satellite images and timelapse videos taken from the International Space Station (ISS) as Hurricane Matthew hurtled through Haiti and Cuba, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

Station cameras captured new views of Hurricane Matthew today as the Category 3 storm moved to the north of Cuba. https://t.co/o31A3KRf0A pic.twitter.com/LZCruVhixe — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) October 5, 2016

Florida is now bracing itself for a ‘direct hit’ from the deadly category 3 storm which is expected to strengthen to category 4 as it approaches the southern part of the state.

It’s also expected to pass close to or over NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, near Melbourne Beach which, ironically, is home to America’s next-generation weather satellite – the GOES-R.

Watch Hurricane Matthew live on @NASA TV today when the station flies over the storm at 3:24pm ET and again at 5pm: https://t.co/qpyi2M3CpV pic.twitter.com/Xa8lbZXruq — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) October 4, 2016

#Matthew continues it’s run at history tonight as it continues to reorganize its inner core. A very dangerous path towards seems inevitable pic.twitter.com/zlaDxLdUsl — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) October 6, 2016

The $1.2 billion satellite – which is penned for weather monitoring and forecasting – is being held in a facility which can withstand up to category 4 hurricanes. GOES-R is due to be launched into space on November 4.

At Astrotech in Titusville, teams building tent over NOAA’s GOES-R satellite as extra protection against approaching #hurricaneMatthew. pic.twitter.com/pJTtX8m1Ix — James Dean (@flatoday_jdean) October 4, 2016

Ironically, the next-gen GOES-R weather satellite is sitting in Titusville, FL, in the path of #Matthew, waiting to be launched in Nov. https://t.co/WTp7vrcunp — Ryan Hoke (@RyanHokeWAVE3) October 5, 2016

Almost 2 million evacuations have been ordered along the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South and North Carolina, according to ABC News. States of emergency have been declared in the four states.

BREAKING: #Hurricane warnings extended N to St. Simons Isl., GA. Hurricane watch extended to north of #Charleston, SC. #Matthew pic.twitter.com/IxtfEBEJgg — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 6, 2016

2am Advisory: #HurricaneMatthew 295 miles from West Palm Beach, to intensify overnight into Thursday to a Cat 4 https://t.co/dFIAisCcsG pic.twitter.com/GZekHyzNWN — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) October 6, 2016

350 AM Eye of Hurricane #Matthew now present on Miami radar. Outer rain bands approaching the East Coast and will arrive around 6AM. #flwx pic.twitter.com/vAtNkNxlDR — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 6, 2016

NASA’s latest video captured views of the menacing force on October 5 as it moved towards the Bahamas.

At least 102 people have been killed as a result of the hurricane – described as the worst Caribbean storm in nearly a decade. 98 of these deaths happened in Haiti, according to Reuters.

The most powerful Atlantic tropical storm in almost a decade #HurricaneMatthew A video posted by RT (@rt) on Oct 5, 2016 at 9:13am PDT

The deadly storm has also become something of an internet sensation for its terrifying, apparently Halloween-themed appearance, as captured by a satellite image. A ghoulish picture resembling a human skull was shared by Weather Channel meteorologist Stu Ostro.