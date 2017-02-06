Morgan Freeman Tells Hollywood “Shut The Hell Up About Trump”

Respected actor and narrator Morgan Freeman has urged his fellow Hollywood actors to stop criticising President Trump and ditch the cry-baby narrative that currently dominates the media.

In a new interview with AARP Magazine, Freeman said that actors and entertainers should support the President and give him a chance to prove himself.

ijr.com reports:

Perhaps the most interesting topic, though, was a brief discussion of the current state of American politics.

When asked about his views, Freeman said:

“As for politics today, I supported Hillary in the election, and now it feels like we are jumping off a cliff. We just have to find out how we land.

I’m not scared, though. I’m holding out hope that Donald Trump has to be a good president.

He can’t not be. What I see is a guy who will not lose.”

During the presidential campaign, Freeman threw the full force of his fame behind Clinton.

He narrated campaign ads and a biographical video that played before Clinton’s acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Freeman even went so far as to defend Clinton’s trustworthiness during an interview on CNN, saying:

“She’s just going on with that legacy that she’s inherited during the amount of time she’s been in politics, which is a long time. I think this is just made up stuff, you know. It’s political hogwash.”

Morgan Freeman choosing to now use his platform to share a message of hope for President Trump stands in stark contrast to some of his peers in Hollywood, such as Meryl Streep, who used her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes as an opportunity to attack Trump.

For some on the left, Freeman’s change of tone might be jarring.

But regardless of party affiliation, it’s in every American’s best interest to hope that President Trump turns out to be a good one.