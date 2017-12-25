Morgan Stanley: You’ve Been Conned – Bitcoin Will Soon Be Worth $0.00

Bitcoin is soon going to be worth literally nothing, executives at banking giant Morgan Stanley have warned.

Senior analyst James Faucette and his team claim that the general public have been conned into paying vast sums of money for the “worthless cryptocurrency” and will lose lots of real money if they don’t sell their coins soon.

Rt.com reports: “If nobody accepts the technology for payment, then the value would be 0,” analyst James Faucette and his team wrote in a note to clients.

Faucette is referring to a list of online retailers who accept bitcoin. The table is titled “Virtually no acceptance and shrinking” and shows the data.

Bitcoin is not like a currency because there is no interest rate associated with bitcoin, the analyst wrote.

It’s not like gold either, as it doesn’t have any intrinsic use like gold.

According to Faucette, bitcoin is tiny compared to traditional financial instruments.

“Bitcoin average daily trading volume of $3 billion (last 30 days) vs. $5.4 trillion in the FX market. Estimated $300 million in daily purchase volume vs. $17 billion for Visa,” he wrote.

Coinmarketcap data says Faucette’s numbers are not correct, as an average daily volume of bitcoin is $11.5 billion. The whole cryptocurrency market’s daily volume is almost $27 billion.

One of the biggest bitcoin bulls, John McAfee of McAfee antivirus, says there is no reason for panic despite the correction in the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin has fallen more than 25 percent from its recent all-time highs of $20,000 spurred by futures listings on major derivatives exchanges.

Bitcoin enthusiast, billionaire Michael Novogratz who has also been very bullish on cryptocurrencies, has revised his forecast and said bitcoin could drop to $8,000 by year-end. Previously, he predicted bitcoin would be worth $40,000 by 2019.