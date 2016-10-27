Morrissey Declares Brexit “Magnificent” Win For British Democracy

Outspoken singer Morrissey recently declared that Brexit was a “magnificent” result for British democracy and a slap on the face for the New World Order.

Speaking with Australian magazine Faster Louder, Morrissey said: “As for Brexit, the result was magnificent, but it is not accepted by the BBC or Sky News because they object to a public that cannot be hypnotised by BBC or Sky nonsense. These news teams are exactly the same as Fox and CNN in that they all depend on public stupidity in order to create their own myth of reality. Watch them at your peril!“

Thequietus.com reports:

“The British political class has never quite been so hopeless, but the same can be said for the USA.”

In the interview he also implies that he and The Smiths should have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame before now, while he describes the ongoing commitment to keeping venues he plays gigs at meat-free “liberating” rather than “tiring”.