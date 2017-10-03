Morrissey: Election Was Rigged Against UKIP By Euro Elites

Morrissey has slammed corrupt European elitists for deliberately rigging the recent UKIP leadership contest, and preventing an anti-Islam MP from winning.

According to the outspoken singer, Anne-Marie Waters, who describes Islam as “evil”, lost the leadership bid due to vote rigging by shadowy figures who don’t want her in.

Nme.com reports: “I was very surprised the other day, it was very interesting to me to see Anne-Marie Waters become the head of Ukip”, Morrissey told the crowd at Maida Vale studios.

“Oh no, sorry, she didn’t. The voting was rigged. Sorry, I forgot.”

The surprise comments were met with a noticeable silence from his fans present in the studio, and provoked swift condemnation from listeners.

“Morrissey disappointed Anne Marie Waters didn’t win? The racist c**t can fuck off”, one listener wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “Morrissey declaring his disappointment live on @BBC6Music that Anne-Marie Waters didn’t become Ukip leader. What a twat he’s become.”

The 6 Music session comes as Morrissey prepares to unveil his latest album, Low In High School, which is set for release on November 17.

Last month, he released ‘Spent The Day In Bed’, the first single from the record, and joined Twitter to promote it.