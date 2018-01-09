Mossad Chief Says They Have ‘Eyes & Ears’ Inside Iran

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen claims that Israel’s national intelligence agency has people spying on the ground in Iran and warns that the Islamic republic is making significant advances in the region.

Cohen made the comments during a Treasury committee meeting on Tuesday. He added that from an Israeli perspective, a revolution in Tehran would be a desirable outcome to the current unrest.

“The Iranians are spreading across the Middle East with a vast array of forces, and there is little holding them back,” Cohen said, adding that Iran is on track “to realize its dream of creating what almost amounts to a land and air bridge allowing them to dump troops across the Middle East” according to Arutz Sheva.

Cohen said that Iran’s moves both at home and abroad were being closely monitored…“We have eyes and ears and even more inside Iran.”

RT reports: Cohen’s comment comes just days after Iran’s public prosecutor, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, accused Israel and Mossad of fomenting the unrest which has swept across the Islamic Republic. It also comes two months after an alleged Mossad spy was sentenced to death in Iran, after being found guilty of involvement in a string of assassinations of Iran’s nuclear scientists, according to prosecutors.

Israel and Iran have long been arch rivals, with Tel Aviv accusing Tehran of developing nuclear weapons and of plotting to destroy the Jewish state. In December, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compared Iran with Nazi Germany, citing their shared goal of exterminating all Jews.

Iranian officials have issued threats against Israel numerous times, with army chief Maj. Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi stating in September that Israel could cease to exist within the next 25 years. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, expressed a similar sentiment in December 2016.

Iran accuses Israel of oppressing Muslims, of backing anti-Iranian groups, and of conducting covert operations on Iranian territory.

The two sides are also at odds when it comes to Syria, with Netanyahu and the CIA’s director warning last month that the US and Israel wouldn’t tolerate Iran’s presence in Iraq or Syria.