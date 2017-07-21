Mother Felt ‘Devil Spirit’ Days Before Family Massacre

A mother accused of brutally stabbing her husband and four children to death told police officers that she felt a mysterious “devil-like spirit” days before the attack occurred.

Isabel Martinez stabbed her husband, Martin Romero, and her four young children early on July 6. In a newly released interview included in a document by the Division of Family and Children’s Services, Isabel blames the massacre on a demon.

Cbs19.tv reports: In the interview, which was conducted on July 10, Martinez said she come to the U.S. 12 years ago, and that she always lived in Georgia. She said that she had some relatives in Illinois, and others in Mexico.

Martinez said she was innocent, and that she had documents at home that would tell investigators what happened. She said that she called 911 when she realized what had occurred and that “things had happened so fast.”

Days before the murders, the family took a beach trip to Savannah, Martinez said. While there, she said she asked her husband to bring her back home because she felt a “devil-like spirit in Savannah” and she didn’t want to be there.

She said that while they were at the beach, the waves attempted to take her and her children away and she “just wanted to save them.” She said she couldn’t explain the spirit, but said she was very frustrated.

Martinez said that she and her husband didn’t have any arguments during the trip, and “everything was normal” when they got back home.

On the morning of July 6, Martinez claimed a friend of her husband’s came into the home and committed the murders. She said the friend used a black knife that she had never seen before, but said it was from their home. She said there should be evidence in the home that the friend had been there.

Martinez claimed the family friend had “full access” to their home, but said she was unaware how he got inside. She said he managed to get out before police arrived.

She said the friend took advantage of her because he knew Martinez was “going through things with her father.” Neighbors previously said that Martinez’s father had died weeks before the murder.

Martinez would not give the family friend’s name. She said she was still analyzing things and that, “The truth will come to light.”

In her first court appearance, which held days before the interview described above, Martinez flashed a wide smile for the cameras in the courtroom. She gave a thumbs up and waved her arms. The judge warned her not to put on a show for the cameras.

Martinez remains jailed without bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, July 20.

A GoFundMe account has been established for the medical expenses of 9-year-old Diana Romero, who continues to recover from her injuries.