Mother Kicks Child Out Of Home For Supporting Trump

A mother kicked her 8-year-old son out of his family house – told never to return – because he supports Donald Trump. The shocking act of child abuse has been captured on film and has prompted police to launch an investigation.

In a cold and calculating manner, the mother tells her son, Elwood, to take his things and leave the house – never to return home.

The child’s clothes have been packed, waiting by the door, as the terrified child is forced to wheel his luggage out, crying as he walks down the street at night, with the mother initially locking the door behind her begging son.

What can only be construed as child abuse and serious neglect against what the mother calls a “Donald Trump lover,” the mother continues to film the heartbreaking, gut wrenching scene in a neighbourhood street, ignoring the pleas of a younger sibling wanting for their older brother.

A sign, which the child was forced to carry, stated “My mum kicked me out because I voted for Donald Trump.” The child’s name is mentioned in the clip as “Elwood.”

According to reports on Facebook, the mother, Glo Stallworth, has since been arrested by Houston police as they conduct an investigation into the video due to the thousands of complaints received from concerned members of the public.