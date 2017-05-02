Mothman Creature Reported By Eyewitnesses Over Chicago

Multiple witnesses in Chicago have reported seeing the mysterious Mothman creature flying over the night sky above Lake Michigan.

According to at least three witness reports from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON), between 10 p.m. on April 15, 2017, and 2 a.m. on April 16, 2017, witnesses saw a what looked like a giant 6-foot bat circling a boat high in the moonlit sky.

“We were about two miles out on the lake, just off of Montrose at about 10 p.m.,” one witness said. “We were enjoying ourselves when I happen to look up and saw what looked like a giant bat, and not like a fox bat (which I looked up and saw was the biggest bat). This bat was as tall as my husband, who is 6-foot, 4-inches, or even bigger.”

This isn’t the first time sightings of the Mothman have been reported. In 2015, villagers in Argentina reported seeing a large humanoid moth-like creature “with giant wings and big red eyes.”.

According to legends, sightings of the Mothman prelude a terrible catastrophic event.

Mufon.com reports:

The witness described the creature.

“It was solid black with eyes that seemed to reflect the moonlight. This bat was blacker than the surrounding night sky and was perfectly silhouetted against the moonlit sky. This bat circled the boat three times in complete silence before heading off towards Montrose. It quickly blended into the night sky and was gone in seconds.”

About five minutes after seeing the creature, the same witness saw a bright green object traveling north to south at the horizon.

“It was not a plane as it was brilliant green and was moving slowly across the horizon. If I had to estimate, it was about two miles from our position. After the object was out of sight, we sat there looking around in stunned silence. I began feeling this overwhelming sensation of dread and told my husband that I felt that it was prudent that we get off the water as quickly as possible. I tried to get a picture of the thing as it circled our boat, but all I got was black.”

Thirty minutes later, in Case 83243, the witness was “hanging out with my boys and a few friends” in Chicago at 10:30 p.m.

“As we talked about work and our families, we heard what sounded like a bird flapping its wings,” the witness stated. “One of my homies yelled out that he saw a huge Lechuza over by the road.”

The Lechuza is a Mexican urban legend or myth about an old woman who can turn into a giant, black bird.

“We walked over there and saw what looked like a big owl. As we walked up on it, this owl stood up on two feet and looked right at us. We saw what looked like a huge Lechuza, except it was about six feet tall and really big. It had large glowing red eyes that were completely freaking everybody out. We all yelled and this thing took off into the air and took off toward North Avenue This thing freaked us all out and scared all our kids.”

The third report, Case 83206, occurred at 2 a.m. on April 16, 2017.

“I arrived for work at 2 a.m. at the Chicago International Produce Market just off Damen and as I walked across the parking lot a bunch of guys (4-5 guys) were staring up at the sky,” the witness stated. “I looked up and saw the biggest freaking owl I have ever seen! I’m 6-foot, 2-inches, and I’m guessing this thing was at least a foot taller than me. It was completely black except for it having bright yellowish/reddish eyes like a cat.”

The witness described the creature.

“It stood there for a minute or two staring at everyone before shooting up into the sky and disappearing. It made everyone feel very uneasy and only took off after some guys threw some rocks at it. It had wings on it like an owl, only bigger and you could hear it flap those wings when it took off. It made this sound as it took off and flew away that sounded like a truck’s brakes when they are burned out. It flew up and flew a wide circle, making that sound once more and then flew off in the direction of the Stevenson Expressway. We stood around and looked for it for a few minutes, but it never came back. I’m reporting this because there is no way this was an owl. It stood upright like a man, just really, really tall. I don’t want to discuss this with anyone and would prefer to remain anonymous. I don’t imagine anyone would believe me anyways. One of the guys I work with who saw this thing said that it made him feel very uneasy, like a scared kid, and he was glad someone threw a rock and made it fly away.”

The Mothman creature comes from West Virginia folklore – a legendary creature reportedly seen in the Point Pleasant area from November 12, 1966, to December 15, 1967. The first newspaper report was published in the Point Pleasant Register dated November 16, 1966, titled “Couples See Man-Sized Bird … Creature … Something” The Mothman was introduced to a wider audience by Gray Barker in 1970, and later popularized by John Keel in his 1975 book, The Mothman Prophecies, claiming that there were supernatural events related to the sightings, and a connection to the collapse of the Silver Bridge.

Illinois MUFON State Director Sam Maranto and other staff members are investigating. This account is taken merely from the early witness reports filed with MUFON. Please remain skeptical until witness interviews have been conducted and more case evidence is assembled.