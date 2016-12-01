Mysterious ‘Mothman’ Captured On Camera In West Virginia

Locals from Mason County, West Virginia, have been told to be on the lookout for the mysterious ‘mothman’ after a man pictured the winged beast on Sunday evening.

A man spotted the legendary ‘mothman’ while driving out in his car, and pulled over to capture the beast which appears to have red eyes and 10ft wings.

Mirror.co.uk reports:

The man, who declined the opportunity of an interview, said he pulled over on State Route 2 to take pictures of the strange creature after seeing it jumping between trees.

It is described as having red eyes and 10ft wings, with the body of a human.

Locals in the area believe the legend to be real after so many reported sightings over the years.

Caroline Harris told WCHSTV : “I definitely know the Mothman is real.”

The creature was allegedly sighted in Point Pleasant back in 1966 between November 15 and December 15.

A book was written about the phenomenon before a 2002 film starring Richard Gere brought even more attention to the legend.

Some believe that the Mothman is a bad omen and only appears when a tragedy is about to strike.