Mysterious ‘Mothman’ Captured On Camera In West Virginia

Posted on December 1, 2016

Mothman captured on camera in Virginia

Locals from Mason County, West Virginia, have been told to be on the lookout for the mysterious ‘mothman’ after a man pictured the winged beast on Sunday evening.

A man spotted the legendary ‘mothman’ while driving out in his car, and pulled over to capture the beast which appears to have red eyes and 10ft wings.

Mirror.co.uk reports:

The man, who declined the opportunity of an interview, said he pulled over on State Route 2 to take pictures of the strange creature after seeing it jumping between trees.

It is described as having red eyes and 10ft wings, with the body of a human.

Locals in the area believe the legend to be real after so many reported sightings over the years.

Caroline Harris told WCHSTV : “I definitely know the Mothman is real.”

The creature was allegedly sighted in Point Pleasant back in 1966 between November 15 and December 15.

A book was written about the phenomenon before a 2002 film starring Richard Gere brought even more attention to the legend.

A man driving along State Route 2 in Point Pleasant said he snapped this picture of the 'mothman' jumping from tree to tree.

Some believe that the Mothman is a bad omen and only appears when a tragedy is about to strike.

Related Articles

