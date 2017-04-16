MP’s Want To Strip Assad’s Wife Of Her British Citizenship

British MP’s are urging the government to remove the citizenship of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s British-born wife.

Asma Assads citizenship may be revoked due to a social media post in which she spoke truthfully and accused the West of lying about the use of chemical weapons by her husband.

The MP’s say that Asma should not be able to represent her husband and retain British nationality.

Their demands are based on the British Nationality Act that outlines the possibility of citizenship deprivation in case a person poses a threat to “the public good.”

RT reports:

British MPs have put forward a suggestion to deprive Asma Assad – who hails from west London – of her British citizenship, after one of her social media posts that blamed western media of lying and propaganda stirred too much controversy, according to the Sunday Times.

The time has come where we go after [President] Assad in every which way, including people like Mrs. Assad, who is very much part of the propaganda machine that is committing war crimes,” Nadhim Zahawi, a Conservative MP on the Commons foreign affairs committee, told the newspaper.

The Lib Dems are planning to file a letter to the Home Office officially stating their request to consider the matter.

“If Asma continues defending the Assad regime’s murderous actions, the onus will be on the UK Government to deprive her of her citizenship,” the letter seen by The Telegraph says.

The party is also reportedly pushing for a debate considering Asma Assad’s citizenship next week in the House of Commons.

The question was raised after Assad’s wife posted a photo accompanied by text which came in response to the US missile strike on a Syrian airfield. The attack killed 14 people, including 9 civilians.

“The presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic affirms that what America has done is an irresponsible act that only reflects a short-sightedness, a narrow horizon, a political and military blindness to reality and a naive pursuit of a frenzied false propaganda campaign,” Asma Assad, who holds dual British-Syrian nationality, wrote.