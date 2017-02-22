MSNBC Host: Mainstream Media ‘Brainwash’ Public

MSNBC news anchor Mika Brezinski let slip during a live broadcast that the mainstream media’s job is to “control what people think.”

The extraordinary admission was broadcast during a lively panel discussion centered around fears that President Donald Trump is “trying to undermine the media and make up his own facts.”

Brzezinski responded to a comment from her co-host Joe Scarborough during the ‘Morning Joe’ show on Wednesday, claiming that MSNBC’s job is to essentially brainwash its viewers.

Zerohedge.com reports:

SCARBOROUGH: “Exactly. That is exactly what I hear. What Yamiche said is what I hear from all the Trump supporters that I talk to who were Trump voters and are still Trump supporters.

They go, ‘Yeah you guys are going crazy. He’s doing — what are you so surprised about? He is doing exactly what he said he is going to do.'”

BRZEZINSKI: “Well, I think that the dangerous, you know, edges here are that he is trying to undermine the media and trying to make up his own facts.

And it could be that while unemployment and the economy worsens, he could have undermined the messaging so much that he can actually control exactly what people think. And that, that is our job.”

As grabien points out, the comment failed to raise any eyebrows from her co-panelists.

Instead, her co-host, Joe Scarborough, said that Trump’s media antagonism puts him on par with Mussolini and Lenin…