Top Mueller Investigator Busted For Having Links To Clinton Foundation

A member of special counsel Robert Mueller’s ‘dream team’ has been busted for having worked closely with the Clinton Foundation.

Jeannie Rhee provided private legal representation for Clinton prior to becoming a Deputy Assistant Attorney General at the Justice Department.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Rhee joined a legal team that defended the Clinton Foundation from a racketeering lawsuit filed by conservative activist Larry Klayman of Freedom Watch.

Heading the team was Jamie Gorelick, a partner at the Wilmer Hale lawfirm who has as a client President Trump’s son in law Jared Kushner.

CNN reported on the representation in June in a story tallying up political contributions by Mueller’s legal eagles.

The Yale Law School grad donated $5,400 to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2015 and 2016, and donated $7,300 to President Obama’s presidential campaigns.

She is among multiple members of Mueller’s team who made contributions to Democrats, which is not prohibited under FBI guidelines.

Rhee also represented Obama security advisor Ben Rhodes as he negotiated a congressional investigation in connection with the 2012 Benghazi attacks. Rhodes was one of Obama’s most trusted advisors.

Conservative commentator Laura Ingraham went after Rhee on Fox News on her show Tuesday night, accusing her and other team members of ‘brazen partisanship.’

‘What Mueller did was hire a pedigree team of obvious partisans,’ Ingraham said. ‘They should all step aside,’ she continued, ‘including Bob Mueller.’

The scrutiny of Rhee comes after Mueller removed FBI lawyer Peter Strzok from the special counsel’s Russia probe after the discovery of anti-Trump text messages he sent in the course of an extramarital affair with another FBI official who is no longer part of the probe.

House Republican lawmakers are also putting Mueller and his team under the microscope.

House Judiciary Committee chairman Robert Goodlatte held a hearing Thursday with FBI Director Christopher Wray, where he brought up the issue.

‘Reports on the bias of some of the career agents and lawyers on current special counsel Mueller’s team are also deeply troubling to a system of blind and equal justice,’ said Goodlatte. ‘Investigations must not be tainted by individuals imposing their own personal political opinions.’