Muhammad Ali Jr. Sues President Trump

Muhammad Ali Jr., son of the great boxing legend, is suing President Trump after he was forcibly detained twice at two different airports.

Ali says he wants to take President Trump to court over the controversial and illegal travel ban. In an interview with the Mail, Ali claims he was humiliated after being stopped and unlawfully detained at two different airports because he is a Muslim.

Nypost.com reports: Ali is an American citizen, as was his father.

“They stopped me for no reason,” Ali told the Mail. “They stopped me for my last name being Ali. A Muslim.”

Ali, the boxer’s only biological son, was first stopped at customs at Fort Lauderdale Airport on Feb. 7, ironically while returning from a civil rights forum on Capitol Hill.

He was detained a second time — for two hours — on March 10, he said.

His lawyer, Chris Mancini, told The Mail that he believes officials were trying to “teach him a lesson” about making the first detention public.

Ali’s class action suit will be filed with his mother, Khalila Ali; he plans to include as plaintiffs more than 1,300 Muslims who also claim the travel rules are discriminatory and abusive, the lawyer said.

Ali’s father, who died June 3, famously conscientiously objected to the Vietnam war on religious grounds, getting convicted for draft evasion and giving up both his freedom and his championship title.

“My father would do the same thing I did,” Ali told Dailymail.com.

“They still don’t respect people of color,” he complained. “We are a race of human beings and if I have to fight for eternity then so be it. I will not sleep until our people are respected as an equal opportunity, equal rights for all people that are Americans.”