Multiple People Shot Dead At Fort Lauderdale Airport

Officials have said that “multiple people” have been shot dead by a lone gunman at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida.

The airport reported that there had been an “ongoing incident” at the baggage claim area in Terminal 2.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted: “I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.”

I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

He later tweeted that “all seemed calm” and police said the shooter was in custody.

A shooter reportedly opened fire on Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, leaving some dead and injuring several others as panicked travelers took cover, the Broward County sheriff said.

NBC news reports:

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport, located about 25 miles north of Miami, tweeted the incident occurred at a baggage claim inside Terminal 2. Calls came in around 12:55 p.m. ET.

In the aftermath of the chaos, cameras outside the airport showed firefighters and other emergency personnel, plus large groups of passengers, standing on a tarmac. The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately order an official ground stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, but officials were not letting anyone inside.

Bob Foster was inside another terminal, waiting for his flight, when crews evacuated everyone outside.

“We were told to hit the deck and we stayed there until we were given the green light to leave,” said Foster, speaking to MSNBC from an airport tarmac. “Needless to say, everybody’s pretty shaken up.”