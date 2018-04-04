Here’s Why Multiple Sclerosis Is Actually Lyme disease

One of the biggest medical scandal’s of the last 100 years is the fact that since 1911 the medical establishment has known that Multiple Sclerosis is caused by a bacterium, and that Big Pharma have covered this up in order to profit from so called “MS patients”.

Medical research shows that the living Borrelia bacteria were found in the brains of people who had been diagnosed with MS.

Theeventchronicle.com reports: Time and time again. By at least a dozen medical researchers. In at least ten countries. Since 1911 – the past one hundred years. Several older but also recent autopsy findings linked to in this article found that all deceased MS patients’ brains harbored living Lyme spirochetes. Even when tests, notorious for their large percentage of false negatives were used on living MS patients, staggeringly many tested positive for active Lyme borreliosis.

Then why isn’t this common knowledge? Surely, those thousands of MS experts and MS researchers can’t be all wrong?

Let’s examine the reality on the ground.

1. Multiple Sclerosis Societies.

Every Western country has at least one MS Society. Each of those tax-exempt societies typically receives tens of millions of dollars in funding from various sources, year after year. The people running those societies usually award themselves CEO-level salaries and run them as one would run a highly commercial corporation. Advertising is used to solicit funds but if you don’t read ads then you’ll bump into them, one day, begging you for money on the street. For all those billions that have been pumped over the decades in those hundreds of MS societies worldwide, not a single one has ever done anything really useful for MS patients. The worst that could possibly happen for the bosses of those setups is that the cause of MS would become known. A known cause would either mean the development of either a cure or at least better symptom relievers, and that would rapidly result in the obsoleteness of their money making machine – the chicken that lays the golden eggs if you will. Such MS societies are working in concert with MS “researchers” employed by Big Pharma.

2. Big Pharma.

Multinational pharmaceutical corporations are the only ones doing MS research nowadays, mainly using donations to MS societies. Those multinationals decide which researchers get the cash. Researchers wanting to test the postulation of bacterial etiology of MS are shunned as if they were crackpots. Big Pharma makes billions a year on MS symptom relievers and they trickle millions down to their footsoldiers, the “MS experts”. A cure would be a severe financial blow. Even more so, because there is strong evidence that many other neurological illnesses are caused by germs as well. Because due to the phenomenon of immune privilege there is an inadequate immune response in the brain and spinal cord, making these organs the ideal place for certain slow-dividing spirochetal bacteria to entrench, multiply and cause lesions. The entire concept of antibiotic-resistant, hard-to-test-for chronic CNS infections leading to a plethora of neurological syndromes has to be suppressed and what can’t be suppressed will be craftily discredited. Better to give every expression of a neurological infection its own name such as “MS”, “Alzheimers”, “Parkinsons,” “ALS” and “Fibromyalgia”. And fund armies of ignorant “experts” to obfuscate the issue, whilst boycotting, firing, censoring, smearing and suing those few real experts that refuse to stay in line. Big Pharma is in business to make money, and money is made when people are ill, not when they’re healthy. Anyone standing in their way is relegated to the sidelines. Patents are being bought and shelved so that cures will never see the light of day.

3. Patient advocacy groups.

MS patient groups are, without exception, populated with clueless individuals for the simple reason that those who did their homework and read the relevant research have been ostracized by the group. They always were and they always will, because that’s how group dynamics works. As soon as you insist on voicing an opinion outside of the mainstream, no matter how well argued – you’ll be an outcast, a pariah. They don’t want rogue activists, “lone nutters”, giving them a bad name. Also the advocacy groups are raking in the dough and are run by folks whose main concern is that membership dues are paid in time. No MS, no advocacy group. Of course if there ever will emerge a lobby group insisting on more microbiological research pertaining Multiple sclerosis, they’ll be branded “lunatic fringe” and their efforts will be in vain.

4. MS “experts”.

Those “experts” get away with calling themselves thus, because Big Pharma gives them their seal of approval in the form of research grants and medical media exposure. However they are only experts in doing exactly what Big Pharma wants them to do: Obscuring the cause of Multiple Sclerosis! In return, the “experts” get regular cash injections for their “promising research” and other goodies such as all-in holidays to exotic destinations. There never will be a cure for MS until the scandal breaks and new antibiotics are developed that work better than the few currently available antibiotics that cross the blood-brain barrier. As it stands, it has been more than twenty years ago since any new antibiotic was developed. As soon as it was found that Minocycline helped with MS, its manufacturer, Lederle, tripled its price.

After long consideration I came to the conclusion that at least a crucial part of this debâcle was due to a real conspiracy – mainly a conspiracy of silence of those few MS researchers bright enough to realize that the cause for MS has been known for at least a hundred years. As is always the case with medical cover-ups, it continues to exist due to a mix of ignorance, indifference, cowardice and corruption. The saying goes: “Do not attribute to malice that what can be adequately blamed on ignorance”. All the “experts” really are interested in is being “experts”, not curing Multiple sclerosis. However it still is a conspiracy. It is completely normal for conspiracies to succeed because the lion share of the people who could point it out don’t care, are too lazy to get educated or feel too intimidated to stick out their necks. Microbiologist Tom Grier calls them cowards. The fact that most conspiracies are silently facilitated by an army of “useful idiots” with a stake in it being kept under the rug does not make it any less a conspiracy.