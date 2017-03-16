Multiple Targets Across Gaza Strip Hit By Israeli Airstrikes

Once again, Israeli warplanes have carried out a number of airstrikes on multiple locations across the Gaza Strip.

The attacks were reportedly in retaliation after a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into an unpopulated area in the occupied territories.

Press TV reports:

According to al-Aqsa TV, Israeli jets targeted areas to the west of the Dayr al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, and an empty patch of agricultural land to the east of Gaza City in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Israeli F16 jets also bombed the Shejaiya area, reportedly resulting in power cuts across the region.

There have been no immediate reports of possible casualties as a result of the Israeli attacks.

Earlier, Israeli forces claimed that a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into an unpopulated area in the southern occupied territories without causing any injuries.

The Israeli military frequently bombs the Gaza Strip, with civilians being the main target of such attacks.