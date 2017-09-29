Musk Plans To Deliver People To Other Side Of Earth In Under 1 Hour

Inventor, space explorer and architect, Elon Musk, is planning to build a Big Fucking Rocket (BFR) that can take people anywhere on earth in under an hour.

The man who dreams of building a colony on Mars to reduce the risk of human extinction is planning to send a manned mission to the Red Planet and beyond, using a BFR (code-name for Interplanetary Transport System).

People will soon be able to fly from London to New York in under 30 minutes, and then go on to Mars and beyond.

SpaceX will begin work on the project next year.

Musk believes that we are a ‘space-faring species’ and questions why we stopped going to the moon. “It’s 2017, we should have a lunar base by now. What the hell’s going on?”

The South African-Canadian billionaire unveiled his plans to make humans a multi-planetary species at this year’s International Astronautical Congress in Adelaide, Australia, on Friday.

See Also: Russia To Investigate Apollo Moon Landings

RT.com reports:

The company’s aptly-titled “Big F*cking Rocket (BFR)” will be crucial to the plans, which looks set to be used for much more than just trips to the moon and Mars.

A derivative of SpaceX’s Falcon rockets, which have successfully taken supplies to the International Space Station and returned safely to Earth, Musk plans to use the BFR for terrestrial trips too.

The aim, he claims, is to bring passengers “anywhere on Earth in under an hour,” essentially making any city accessible to the weekend traveler.

For example, if you wanted to go from New York to Shanghai, you’d take a ferry from an NYC dock to a massive floating launchpad just off the coast. The BFR would then blast off, taking you into orbit. A mere 39 minutes – and 7,000 miles (11,265km) – later you touch down on a similar pad just off the coast of Shanghai. Simple.

“Cost per seat should be about the same as full fare economy in an aircraft,” Musk said on Instagram. “Forgot to mention that.”

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

He’s not done there, however, with the BFR’s real purpose being to get humans to Mars, which in turn involves stopping off at the SpaceX moon base.

“We can land the ship [BFR] on the moon and return without need for propellant production on the moon,” Musk said. “It’s 2017, we should have a lunar base by now. What the hell’s going on?”

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT

“The future is vastly more exciting and interesting if we’re a space-faring species than if we’re not,” Musk said, as he began outlining his vision for Mars. “It’s about believing in the future and thinking the future will be better than the past.”

To that end, the first BFR is set to begin construction within six to nine months. The aim is to land at least two cargo missions on the red planet by 2022, with human settlers following just two years later in 2024.

Those first colonisers will be charged with establishing a permanent base that Musk hopes will one day grow into a thriving city of 1 million Martians.

Supporting the creation of a permanent, self-sustaining human presence on Mars. https://t.co/kCtBLPbSg8 pic.twitter.com/ra6hKsrOcG — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 29, 2017

This all sounds fantastical, but how are Musk and SpaceX going to fund these endeavors? As ever, the inventor has a plan to ‘cannibalise’ SpaceX’s entire fleet of spacecraft – the Falcon 9, the Falcon Heavy, and the Dragon spacecraft – rendering them obsolete.

“We can build a system that cannibalizes our own products, makes our own products redundant, then all the resources we use for Falcon Heavy and Dragon can be applied to one system,” he said.

“All our resources will turn toward building BFR. And we believe we can do this with the revenue we receive from launching satellites and servicing the space station.”

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Sep 29, 2017 at 12:46am PDT

But will it work? Musk has reason to be optimistic, noting that the Falcon 9 rocket has pretty much been perfected.

“That’s what they’ve been doing across 16 successful landings in a row,” he said. “And that’s really without any redundancy. The Falcon 9 lands on a single engine and when you have high reliability with single engine, then you can land with either of two engines [which the BFR will have], and you probably can achieve landing reliability on par with most commercial airlines.”

Musk’s full speech can be viewed below.