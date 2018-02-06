Muslim Terrorist, Who Killed Hundreds In Paris, Complains Of Islamophobia

Radical Islamic terrorist Salah Abdeslam, who made a name for himself by helping jihadists murder hundreds of people in Paris, is now using his platform to complain about “Islamophobia.”

Abdeslam is on trial for a shootout he had with Belgian police days after the November 13, 2015 attack in Paris. According to reports, he will also stand trial for his role in the Paris massacre, during which 130 people were killed and 368 injured, but not until at least 2019.

The Belgium-born French national of Moroccan descent is accused of assisting the terrorist by driving them to the scenes of their atrocities, as well as helping them manufacture weapons and explosives.

Although Salah Abdeslam has taken a vow of silence and refuses to respond to questions from the Belgian judge, he has broken his vow in order to complain about “Islamophobia.”

According to the 28-year-old radical Islamic terrorist, Muslims are “judged and treated in the worst of ways, mercilessly,” and said he was placing his trust in Allah.

Following the Paris massacre, Abdeslam became Europe’s most wanted man and despite his infamy he was able to hide out in the notorious Brussels “no-go zone” of Molenbeek for a staggering four months before he was finally apprehended by the authorities.

Abdeslam’s four month vigil in Molenbeek, shielded by the so called “moderate Muslim” community, highlighted just how deep Europe’s problems run when it comes to the integration of Islamic communities in large cities.

Although the case is still unraveling, at least three Muslims who posed as “refugees” were directly involved in the Paris massacre, including the mastermind behind the attacks, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a Belgian-Moroccan who had spent time in Syria fighting with a group within ISIL known as al-Battar Katiba.

Abaaoud had previously boasted about taking advantage of Europe’s “migrant red carpet” in order to commit atrocities and take the lives of people in the Western world.

“My name and picture were all over the news yet I was able to stay in their homeland, plan operations against them and leave safely when doing so became necessary,” Abaaoud told Dabiq magazine.

Abdeslam’s “Islamophobia” complaint mirrors complaints from many on the far left after each and every Islamic terror attack. Instead of discussing how to combat radical Islamic terrorism, they are more concerned with shutting down people who dare say anything that may offend Muslims.