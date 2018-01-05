Muslims To Become America’s 2nd Largest Religious Group By 2040, Pew Reports

America’s Muslim population is exploding at such a steep rate that within the next 20-30 years they will become the second-largest religious group in the U.S.

According to new estimates from the Pew Research Center, there were around 3.45 million Muslims living in the U.S. in 2017 – making up around 1.1. percent of the total population.

According to that same research, by the year 2040 there will be more Muslim’s in America than Jews.

Orrazz.com reports: Muslims have been part of America’s religious landscape since the country’s founding. The first wave of Muslims arrived in the U.S. as slaves, many of whom were later forcibly converted to Christianity.

Pew first began collecting estimates about the size of the country’s Muslim population in 2007. Since then, the religious group appears to have grown at a rate of about 100,000 per year, fueled by high fertility rates and continued migration to the U.S.

Pew projects that the Muslim population will grow faster than America’s Jewish population. In early 2017, Pew reported that Jews accounted for about 2 percent of the U.S. adult population. They are currently the second-largest religious group. Pew predicts that by 2040, Muslims will become the second-largest religious group. By 2050, the American Muslim population is projected to reach 8.1 million, or 2.1 percent of all Americans.

Despite American Muslims’ fast rate of growth, it is important to note that they will continue to be a religious minority in an overwhelmingly Christian country. Pew’s 2014 landmark Religious Landscape Survey showed that Christians made up a whopping 70.6 percent of the U.S. adult population. On the other hand, non-Christian faiths, including Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus and others, only made up about 5.9 percent.