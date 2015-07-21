Mutant Flowers Spotted At Fukushima Nuclear Disaster Site

Photographs taken by Twitter user @San_kaido are currently going viral, which show deformed flowers taken 100 kilometers from the Fukushima nuclear disaster zone in Japan.

The tweet accompanying the pictures, reads: “The right one grew up, split into 2 stems to have 2 flowers connected each other, having 4 stems of flower tied belt-like.

The left one has 4 stems grew up to be tied to each other and it had the ring-shaped flower. The atmospheric dose is 0.5 μSv/h at 1m above the ground.“

ibtimes.co.uk reports:

Photographs of deformed daisies are doing the rounds in cyberspace, four years after the deadly Fukushima nuclear incident in Japan.

The white flowers are the latest in the long-list of victims, which have experienced deformation over nuclear disasters.

In March 2011, there was a meltdown in three of Fukushima’s six nuclear reactors due to the devastating tsunami which struck the region. Japan continues to grapple with the scale of the disaster.

Earlier, reports said some fruits and vegetables became mutated after the nuclear leak got mixed with ground water.