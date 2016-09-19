Mysterious Hellraiser Cube Erected At WTC Complex

A mysterious cube, reminiscent of the occult Lemarchand’s box featured in the movie Hellraiser, has been erected at the WTC complex in New York.

The satanic looking cube is supposed to commemorate the September 11 tragedy and reflect the vitality of New York, according to board members of the Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center at the site.

Yahoo News reports:

The 90,000-square foot building will include three auditoriums and a rehearsal room.

Because artistic directors need flexibility with new productions, the rooms and halls will feature moveable walls to create up to 11 configurations, Prince-Ramus said. The largest configuration will hold up to 1,200 people for events like rock concerts.

Maggie Boepple, president and director of the center, said the space will be both a “birthplace” for new shows and a community center with amenities like a cafe and yoga classes.

The center also will be home to the Tribeca Film Festival.

Estimated to cost $250 million, the center still requires $75 million in donations before it opens in early 2020, Boepple said. Namesake Ronald Perelman, a billionaire businessman and Streisand friend, already donated $75 million in June. The federal Housing and Urban Development Authority has already contributed $99 million.

The Lower Manhattan Development Corporation, a city and state government entity, gave the project the green light.

Board members have not yet determined which productions will be staged.

“Anyone who works here will have a huge responsibility to do their very best to commemorate those whose lives were lost,” Boepple said.