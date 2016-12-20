Latest

Mysterious Sounds Rattles Residents In Spokane Valley

Posted on December 20, 2016 by Carol Adl in Weird // 1 Comment

Thousands of people are baffled by an eerie trumpeting sound that was heard all night long on Dec 14th in the Spokane Valley

While there has been speculation about the strange noises, no one seems to  know where the sounds were really coming from.

KHQ reports:

Linda Pennfield from Spokane Valley and her husband have one theory on what the noise might be. She says the sound was so loud and so persistent last night, her husband actually got out of his bed and jumped in the car to track it down. His conclusion? The sound was coming from all the snow plows, as the metal plows scraped against the ground.

According to our in house science expert, Radical Rick, the cold temperatures could be affecting the way we hear sound. He said, “temperature does affect the speed of sound, which can make certain things sounds different than what we are used to hearing. Sound will actually travel faster in hot air than it will in colder air.”

Did you hear it? Do you know what it is? We’re working to get to the bottom of it.

  • Aszkri

    Haarp made sound.

