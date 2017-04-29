N. Korea Has Another Major Ballistic Missile FAIL

North Korea disobeyed China with yet another failed ballistic missile launch on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. local time.

This missile, like the first, blew up almost immediately after launch.

CNBC reports:

The officials said that the failed test involved a short-range, non-nuclear missile, which would be able to hit Seoul, but not Japan.

One official told NBC that the U.S. had warning of the test and watched it closely.

The official said the missile traveled northeast towards the East Sea.

“Currently, we are closely monitoring North Korea’s further military provocation and are totally ready to meet any and all kinds of provocation,” the official told NBC.

U.S. Pacific Command said the missile did not leave North Korean territory, adding that the North American Aerospace Defense Command determined the launch did not pose a threat to North America.

Pacific Command said it “stands behind our steadfast commitment to the security of our allies in the Republic of Korea and Japan.”

The White House said that the administration is aware of the test and that President Donald Trump has been briefed.

Later Friday, Trump tweeted about the missile test.

Korean news service Yonhap first reported the news.

Saturday’s missile test comes as the United States reconsiders its strategy in dealing with the isolated nation.

Earlier in April, North Korea conducted a missile test a day after the country held a military parade celebrating leader Kim Jong-un’s grandfather, Kim Il-sung. In that failed test launch, U.S. Pacific Command said the missile “blew up almost immediately.”

In an interview with Reuters published late Thursday, Trump said “major, major” conflict with North Korea is possible, but that he would prefer a diplomatic solution.

Trump also told Reuters that he wants South Korea to pay for the $1 billion missile defense system. The system, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), is designed to protect South Korea and Japan from missile attack, and it could be operational as soon as summer 2017.

On Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson urged the United Nations to take new sanctions against North Korea. A day earlier, Tillerson said North Korea’s closest major ally, China, has pledged to impose unilateral sanctions should Pyongyang carry out another nuclear test.

House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy said on Thursday that the chamber would hold a vote on sanctions next week, which he said would target North Korea’s shipping industry and “those who employ North Korean slave labor abroad.”