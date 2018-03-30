Nancy Pelosi: ‘Mowing The Grass’ At Border Will Keep Out Illegal Aliens

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi put forth a new idea for border security, arguing that “mowing the grass” in some areas would be more effective than building a wall.

In an interview with the Arizona Republic, Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she “is not the biggest advocate” for President Trump’s long-promised wall as part of a negotiation on a fix for Dreamers.

“Let’s talk about where a more serious structure might be necessary, where fencing will do or mowing the grass so people can’t be smuggled through the grass,” she proposed, also mentioning adding levees, technology and personnel to enhance border security.

Pelosi, who has a personal net worth of almost $200 million, also dismissed Trump’s repeated promises that Mexico will pay for the wall’s construction. Pelosi said lawmakers from border states have “serious objections to a wall” because it could hurt “the community trade.“

If Pelosi is referring to “the community trade” in narcotics and human trafficking, then she is right.

Fox reports: In a December interview with Brian Kilmeade at the U.S.-Mexico border, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said new sections of the wall would be built, but stressed that Congress would need to provide funding.

Congress is expected to face a renewed battle over Dreamers, with the next government shutdown looming on March 23. The White House has proposed a path to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers to go along with $25 billion in border wall funds and ending chain migration and the visa lottery.

Watch the comments above.