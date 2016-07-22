NASA Astronaut Says Free Energy Devices Are Real

A former NASA astronaut and Princeton professor has admitted on camera that free energy devices are real and that hundreds of scientists know about them.

Dr. Brian O’Leary was interviewed shortly before his death stating that over-unity devices (free energy devices) have been proven in hundreds of labs around the world, but that the media have refused to talk about them.

We are talking about a well educated person who has been working in and involved with science and technology at the highest known levels. He held multiple positions at various universities and worked with the likes of Carl Sagan, among many others. A quick Google search would suffice if you are looking for more information regarding his academic background. He was (obviously) extremely passionate about changing the world and we can see that passion expressed clearly in this video, presented at the United Nations shortly before his passing.

O’Leary devoted a significant amount of time to studying and investigating new energy technologies, traveling the world and visiting laboratories to see them for himself.

“All perceptible matter comes from a primary substance, or tenuity beyond conception, filling all space, the akasha or luminiferous ether, which is acted upon by the life giving Prana or creative force, calling into existence, in never-ending cycles all things and phenomena.” – Nikola Tesla, Man’s Greatest Achievement, 1907

“Ere many generations pass, our machinery will be driven by a power obtainable at any point in the universe. This idea is not novel… We find it in the delightful myth of Antheus, who derives power from the earth; we find it among subtle speculations of one of your splendid mathematicians… Throughout space there is energy.” – Nikola Tesla

What Critics Have To Say About Free Energy

The number one argument that critics often use to dispel the idea of over-unity energy is that it violates certain laws of physics, more specifically, the second law of thermodynamics. This is why many believe that efficiencies cannot be greater than one hundred percent.

But what most critics fail to realize is that space is not empty, and the second law of thermodynamics does not account for that fact. It’s time for the laws of physics to change, for physicists to modify their theories, because some scientists and engineers are actually building these generators already, like the example we mention below. It wouldn’t be the first time we’ve had to revise scientific doctrine, and it won’t be the last. In 1900, Lord Kelvin said that “there is nothing new to be discovered in physics now, all that remains is more and more precise measurement.” It was only five years later that this statement was shattered, when Einstein published his paper on special relativity. The new theories proposed by Einstein challenged the accepted knowledge at that time, and forced the scientific community to open up to an alternate view of the nature of reality.

A similar shift in thinking needs to happen today.

The concept that efficiencies cannot be greater than 100% can be accredited to an incomplete understanding of the properties of space. The second law of thermodynamics needs be modified to account for the fact that space is not empty, something that has been known for more than 100 years now.

“Space is not empty, it is full. The universe is not separate from this cosmic sea of energy.” – David Bohm

“No point is more central than this, that empty space is not empty. It is the seat of the most violent physics.” – John Archibald Wheeler

Many skeptics have also failed to realize that this information has already been confirmed and published in reputable physics journals. There is plenty of research showing that space is not empty, nobel winning work has also demonstrated this fact. There is energy in space waiting to be tapped.

An Example of Machines That Have Been Invented

We recently published an article about Paramahamsa Tewari, an over-unity generator developer. He is one of the people that Dr. Brian O’Leary paid a visit to while doing his research, and you can see a picture of O’Leary with him in the video clip at the beginning of the article.

The device has been replicated by a major manufacturer of electrical generators in India. Hopefully we will be allowed to show you some video footage of the device soon, but all of the information, pictures, science, and more behind the machine can be found at his website HERE.

The Implications of This Technology

The implications of this technology are huge. As Dr. O’Leary stated in the video above:

“If the new energy technologies were to be set free worldwide, the change would be profound, it would affect everybody, it would be applicable everywhere. These technologies are absolutely the most important thing that has happened in the history of the world.”

Imagine everybody in the world having access to clean, green energy. Imagine what this technology could be used for. It would spell the end of all current methods of generating energy. It would also play a large role in alleviating poverty worldwide, given that access to energy plays such a huge role in the wealth of a people. The possibilities are endless.

Should these technologies become publicly acknowledged and accessible, one of the most significant implications would be, perhaps, the ushering in of a completely new understanding of the nature of our reality.