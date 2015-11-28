NASA: Black Holes Don’t Actually Exist

NASA are being forced to admit that black holes do not really exist, following the discovery of X-ray flares from a black hole. The discovery of the flares contradicts conventional theory that black holes are compact particles that have such a large gravity that light cannot escape.

The flares were triggered by the eruption of a charged particle from the black hole, which according to conventional science, should not let anything escape out of it.

Indiatimes.com reports:

The latest findings are in accordance with the theory of Indian astrophysicist Abhas Mitra who had theorized that the black holes are actually ultra hot balls of fire like our Sun.

Mitra was earlier the head of theoretical astrophysics at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mumbai and currently Adjunct Professor at the Homi Bhabha National Institute.

“Gas streams pulled inward by gravity get extremely hot by friction and may radiate X-rays,” he explains his theory on black holes.

Last year even famed British physicist Stephen Hawking contradicts his own theory and says that Black Holes in the real sense do not actually exist.

According to scientists a black hole is formed when a star reaches the end of its life cycle. After a black hole has formed, it can continue to grow by absorbing mass from its surroundings. By absorbing other stars and merging with other black holes, supermassive black holes of millions of solar masses may form.