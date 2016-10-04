NASA Cuts Live Feed As Another Blue UFO Approaches ISS

NASA has once again cut the live feed to the International Space Station (ISS) as a blue UFO approached its orbit.

The space agency is planning to shutdown ISS’ live broadcast and has been accused by UFO hunters of covering up evidence of flying saucers and aliens.

A mysterious blue-glowing UFO was sighted flying near the International Space Station (ISS) in low Earth orbit.

HD cameras on board the ISS were shut down by NASA before the mysterious object came too close.

There appears to be evidence of a cover-up in space by NASA, who has a hard time explaining all the UFO traffic, hence the shutdown of the live stream, according to UFO researchers.

Inquisitr reports:

The latest sighting has caused many members of the UFO community to once again accuse NASA and the government of a sinister plot to conceal UFO evidence.

Prolific UFO hunter Streetcap1 sighted the UFO in footage taken from NASA’s ISS live stream on September 30. He announced the alleged UFO sighting in a video uploaded to YouTube on the same day.

“NASA cut the camera feed so quickly even though this was very distant.”

According to Streetcap1, it is easy to prove that the alleged UFO was not a lens flare, as skeptics have often claimed about similar sightings in the past. The UFO looks brighter on the left side facing the Sun. The ability to reflect sunlight, according to Streetcap1, indicates that it was a solid object flying near the ISS in low Earth orbit.

“Unidentified Object is brighter on the left side due to the light from the Sun, so not lens flare,” the veteran UFO hunter writes. “NASA cut the camera feed so quickly even though this was very distant, but I still managed to get a couple of frames to enlarge.”

UFO blogger Scott C. Waring featured Streetcap1’s latest alleged video evidence of a UFO flying near the ISS in space on his UFO Sightings Daily blog.

According to Waring, although the UFO appears to be very distant, it was, in fact, flying close to the ISS.

“This blue-glowing UFO was seen near the space station yesterday by Streetcap1 of YouTube,” he writes. “It appears far away, but it is not. It is actually very close to the space station, but higher up so it appears distant.”

The latest alleged sighting of a mysterious UFO flying close to the ISS in orbit comes soon after news that NASA was closing its live stream for good. The report sparked an uproar in the UFO community.

The Inquisitr reported in August that NASA announced in a statement published on its website on July 29 that it was planning to commence a gradual phasing out of its live ISS stream. The announcement sparked a response from members of the UFO community who value the live stream as a prime source of what they have often touted as “incontrovertible UFO evidence.”

“NASA Television’s Space Station Live program will be phased out in August and discontinued Sept. 1,” the official statement from NASA said.

Upset with the news, many alien hunters alleged that the agency’s action was a last ditch effort to hide UFO evidence. Alien hunters alleged that the agency was shutting down the live stream for good to save itself the trouble of having to cut the feed each time a UFO appeared.

“This is b*** c**p. This only proves once again that NASA is trying to hide something from us.”

But it was uncertain at the time of publishing this report whether NASA was following up on its announcement to end its live transmission from space. However, it was not the first time that NASA announced it was shutting down its live feed for good. The Inquisitr reported a similar uproar in 2014 when NASA announced it was shutting down its live feed due, allegedly, to budgetary constraints.

Alien hunters accused the agency of bad faith, saying that the glaring evidence of heavy and constant alien UFO traffic in space near Earth was causing the government embarrassment. Speaking on behalf of the UFO community at the time, Waring accused NASA of trying to stop people from knowing the truth about advanced extraterrestrial (ET) life and intelligence.

“NASA says they will shut down the live public cams due to budget cuts, even though the Canada company selling the photos will pay NASA a crap load of cash yearly,” Waring wrote. “So the ‘budget cuts’ excuse is a lie. The truth is they want to stop the viewers from seeing the UFOs at the ISS and posting them to YouTube.”

“Perhaps NASA has genuine reasons to be concerned about the proliferation of alien and UFO conspiracy theories arising from public access to its live stream,” The Inquisitr commented at the time. “NASA’s ISS live stream and Curiosity rover photos have become exceedingly rich sources of ‘evidence’ fueling conspiracy theories.”

The ISS live feed has inspired a string of controversial UFO sighting claims by alien hunters since it was introduced a few years ago. UFO hunters made multiple claims in 2015 that the agency cut the live feed after UFOs appeared. Similarly in 2016, claims that the agency was covering up UFO evidence by shutting down the live ISS feed after a mysterious object appeared close to the ISS went viral multiple times (see video below).

Following a claim in April 2016 that the agency cut the live feed after a “horse shoe-shaped UFO” (see video below) was seen approaching the ISS, the agency was forced to waive of its policy of not commenting on UFO sightings claims by issuing a statement denying the persistent allegations of UFO evidence cover-up.

“The station [ISS] regularly passes out of range of the Tracking and Relay Data Satellites used to send and receive video.”

According to The Inquisitr, a NASA spokesperson denied that the agency intentionally shuts down transmission when a UFO appears in the live feed. The spokesperson claimed that cuts in live transmission were due usually to loss of signals from the ISS.

But repeated denials by NASA that it does not have a secret UFO cover-up policy have been dismissed by alien hunters who accuse the agency of lying.