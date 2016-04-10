Latest

NASA Hacker Claims USA Has War Ships In Space

Posted on April 10, 2016

High-profile hacker Gary McKinnon claims to have some interesting information about the US Navy’s intergalactic operation - there is a top-secret fleet of

High-profile hacker Gary McKinnon claims to have some interesting information about the US Navy’s intergalactic operation – there is a top-secret fleet of “eight to ten” war ships in space, with around 25 “Non-terrestrial officers” on their books.

Gary McKinnon is a British lifelong ufologist and computer expert, whose 2002 arrest for hacking into the US Navy and NASA systems was described as the ‘biggest military computer hack of all time.’


McKinnon claimed NASA’s security was so lax back then, he didn’t expect to get caught. He used a program called Landsearch to scan documents and files to look for UFO cover-ups, and he did so undetected for two years before he got caught. President Bush wanted him behind bars. McKinnon faced an intense ten year legal battle in the UK, only narrowly avoiding extradition to the USA.

He has spoken before about exactly what he discovered during his time scanning NASA’s documents and files, but never in as much detail as in this interview with RichPlanet TV.

McKinnon claims:

  • In Building 8 at Johnson Space Center, Houston, there is someone whose full time job is to airbrush UFOs from images, since they are so commonly captured.
  • He found a US Navy spreadsheet entitled ‘Non-terrestrial officers’. McKinnon admits these words “can be interpreted in various ways,” but one thing is for sure: given the name, we know they’re not based on Earth.
  • McKinnon says there were maybe 25 rows on the excel spreadsheet with officers’ ranks and names, and that the ships had the prefix ‘USS’ just like American sea vessels.
  • He claims there is evidence of “material transfer between ships”, of which he says there are “possibly eight to ten.”

McKinnon believes all of this evidence suggests that the US has a fleet of warships in space, which might account for why the Bush administration were so keen to have him incarcerated in the States.

In parts 2, 3 and 4 (below), McKinnon expands on the information shared in this first part (and gives his reasons for not believing in the moon landings, among other things).

Many might be quick to label McKinnon a quack or a liar, but in this interview his body language doesn’t suggest he’s making anything up: in fact, during the course of the four-part interview, his story is remarkably insightful and consistent.

  • https://restore.solutions/ Numus Software

    Why would it surprise anybody the the USA has spaceships.. proper ones.. the shuttle was scrapped.. so of course something else is going on.. and the moon landings were 50 years ago.. where is the advance in technology during that time?????.. hmm buried !

    • Beasthuntt

      Absolutely. There was a senator that commented on the space fleet the Bush administration wanted and then scrapped. He said, “Oh, we have a space fleet. We definitely have a space fleet”, or something to that effect.

    • Heavenly_Traveler

      I believe him, there is much more though.

    • MaxEffectUSA

      I’d like to think it’s true, but seriously doubt it. Do you really think any politician could keep a secret?

      • IamInfinite

        It’s not a secret genius. GARY MCKINNON EXPOSED THE SECRET. Problem though is that many people in the general public REFUSE TO BELIEVE IT CUZ THEY CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH!

        • MaxEffectUSA

          Oh, you’re just so smart, you must be a libtard.

          • Matt M Matthew

            handled above Maxi pad mouth!

            • MaxEffectUSA

              If gary mckinnon is you’re god then feel free to believe him. He’s not mine. If you know it’s true, stop them!

            • MaxEffectUSA

              Handled above libtard.

            • Matt M Matthew

              I have never been a Registered Strawman, Never will be either!
              https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LxY_H5V0Kw

      • Matt M Matthew

        you sir have no idea at all as to what secrets they keep do you?
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YtvZUSXpDE8

        • MaxEffectUSA

          So what are you going to do about it?

          • Matt M Matthew
          • Matt M Matthew

            I don’t call people names they have not titled themselves with first. Jeez!

            • MaxEffectUSA

              It took you 6 months to come up with that lame reply?

            • Matt M Matthew

              No, it is how often I get to this lame ass site! lol

      • Distressed7

        …they live on secrets.

      • Roy Martin

        Its called US Space command. Both the Navy and Air Force have a part in this. This is old news.

      • swabby429

        William Shatner is proof positive of time travel.

      • NASA

        thunder birds are go……

      • Darren Crow

        • Darren Crow

          what a joke….
          and people still think they are free……
          you will be free when you open your mind to the truth…..
          http://www.enterprisemission.com/mcdaniel.html
          CLICK THE LINK i dare ya…. i bet no one will… would not want ot know the truth would ya…. lol

          • https://restore.solutions/ Numus Software

            yeah.. if your into all that and want to see something new, check these guys out ive been following them https://www.facebook.com/waazon.tv/

          • Matt M Matthew

            The truth is said to flow and needs no thought in it’s explanation. Body, eye’s, and overall perception say’s the truth is him!

          • Distressed7

            The US is going to try to weaponize space to its ultimate detriment. Evil place we are born in Americans.

          • emaineiated

            That guy smokes the good shit!

          • Robert DeSantis

            Common sense says if this were true we’d already know about it . Russia and China would not keep their disapproval quit at all . Just like the star wars missile defence system during the cold war , Russia and china cried like babies

