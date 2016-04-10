NASA Hacker Claims USA Has War Ships In Space

High-profile hacker Gary McKinnon claims to have some interesting information about the US Navy’s intergalactic operation – there is a top-secret fleet of “eight to ten” war ships in space, with around 25 “Non-terrestrial officers” on their books.

Gary McKinnon is a British lifelong ufologist and computer expert, whose 2002 arrest for hacking into the US Navy and NASA systems was described as the ‘biggest military computer hack of all time.’

McKinnon claimed NASA’s security was so lax back then, he didn’t expect to get caught. He used a program called Landsearch to scan documents and files to look for UFO cover-ups, and he did so undetected for two years before he got caught. President Bush wanted him behind bars. McKinnon faced an intense ten year legal battle in the UK, only narrowly avoiding extradition to the USA.

He has spoken before about exactly what he discovered during his time scanning NASA’s documents and files, but never in as much detail as in this interview with RichPlanet TV.

McKinnon claims:

In Building 8 at Johnson Space Center, Houston, there is someone whose full time job is to airbrush UFOs from images, since they are so commonly captured.

He found a US Navy spreadsheet entitled ‘Non-terrestrial officers’. McKinnon admits these words “can be interpreted in various ways,” but one thing is for sure: given the name, we know they’re not based on Earth.

McKinnon says there were maybe 25 rows on the excel spreadsheet with officers’ ranks and names, and that the ships had the prefix ‘USS’ just like American sea vessels.

He claims there is evidence of “material transfer between ships”, of which he says there are “possibly eight to ten.”

McKinnon believes all of this evidence suggests that the US has a fleet of warships in space, which might account for why the Bush administration were so keen to have him incarcerated in the States.

In parts 2, 3 and 4 (below), McKinnon expands on the information shared in this first part (and gives his reasons for not believing in the moon landings, among other things).

Many might be quick to label McKinnon a quack or a liar, but in this interview his body language doesn’t suggest he’s making anything up: in fact, during the course of the four-part interview, his story is remarkably insightful and consistent.