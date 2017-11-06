NASA Discover Ancient Man-Made Bridge Between India And Sri Lanka

Space images taken by NASA reveal a mysterious ancient bridge between India and Sri Lanka, believed to be 1.7 million years old.

The recently discovered bridge, nicknamed “Adam’s Bridge” is made from a chain of limestone shoals, measuring 30 km long.

Lankalibrary.com reports: The bridge’s unique curvature and composition by age reveals that it is man made.

The legends as well as Archeological studies reveal that the first signs of human inhabitants in Sri Lanka date back to the a primitive age, about 1,750,000 years ago and the bridge´s age is also almost equivalent.

This information is a crucial aspect for an insight into the mysterious legend called Ramayana, which was supposed to have taken place in tredha yuga (more than 1,700,000 years ago).

In this epic, there is a mentioning about a bridge, which was built between Rameshwaram (India) and Srilankan coast under the supervision of a dynamic and invincible figure called Rama who is supposed to be the incarnation of the supreme.

This information may not be of much importance to the archeologists who are interested in exploring the origins of man, but it is sure to open the spiritual gates of the people of the world to have come to know an ancient history linked to the Indian mythology.