NASA Say Earth Will Experience 15 Days Of Darkness This November

Some media outlets are reporting on a NASA announcement that states that the Earth will experience 15 days of total darkness between November 15 to November 29, 2015.

The event will see the world plunged “in complete darkness” starting on Sunday November 15th, 2015 at 3 a.m. and has been dubbed the “November Black Out” event.

Newswatch33.com reports:

Charles Bolden, who was appointed to head of NASA by President Obama, issued a 1000 page document explaining the event to the White House.

According to the report, on October 26, 2015, Venus and Jupiter will engage in a close parallelism, only being separated by 1 degree. Venus will pass to the southwest of Jupiter, causing Venus to shine 10 times brighter than Jupiter. The light from Venus will heat up the gases on Jupiter causing a reaction.

The gaseous reaction will release an unprecedented amount of Hydrogen into Space. The Hydrogen gas will make contact with Earth’s sun at approximately 2:50 a.m. The amass amount of Hydrogen making contact with the sun will cause a massive explosion on the Sun’s surface. The explosions will cause the Sun’s surface temperature to increase to 9,000 degrees Kelvin in an instant.

The sun will then attempt to cease the explosions by emitting heat from its core. The heat will cause the Sun to dim to a bluish color. Once the sun reaches the bluish color, it will take approximately 14 days to restore its normal surface temperature, returning its normal color to the Red Giant.

While the sun is cooling the surface, the light from the sun will be much dimmer. Because it takes anywhere from 7 to 8 and a half minutes depending on the Earth’s rotation for light from the sun to hit Earth, people will not know the event has happened until 2:58 a.m. on November 15th.

Some areas of the world may experience brief moments of light for 7 to 8 minutes, but the Earth will then go back to complete darkness until the Sun’s surface temperature has been restored.

Bolden held a conference with the Obama Administration to discuss further details of the “Black Out” event. According to Bolden, “We do not expect any major effects from the Black Out event. The only effect this event will have on Earth is an increase of 6 to 8 degrees in temperature. The polar cap will not be majorly affected by this. No one should worry much. This event would be similar to what Alaskans experience in the winter.”

Bolden further added, “The only other effect it will have is everyone will get to have a true Black Friday after Thanksgiving.

With 15 days of darkness ahead, one can only imagine what will happen on Earth. Despite NASA’s attempt to keep the public calm regarding the black out, with that many days of darkness, something is bound to happen.