5,000 National Guards To Attend Trump Inauguration Over Murder Plot

Thousands of National Guard troops have been deployed to the upcoming Donald Trump inauguration after an assassination plot was discovered.

The Jan. 20 inauguration will see 5,000 troops deployed downtown and a massively beefed up security presence surround the President-elect in order to thwart any assassination attempt.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports:

Mayor Muriel Bowser said despite increased security concerns, the city is prepared and ready for the event, she said Friday at a press conference with U.S. Secret Service and other security forces.

“We prepare for the biggest number possible,” Bowser said. Secret Service special agent Brian Ebert said the Washington field office is “well-prepared and ready for this inauguration.”

In addition to the 5,000 National Guard troops being deployed in the city, 3,000 security officers from multiple jurisdiction will also be on the ground, according to security officials.

“My expectation of this entire team is that they have prepared for any and all circumstances,” Bowser said.

The city’s interim police chief, Peter Newsham, said the city is ready for all contingencies and is monitoring social media to track activists and others looking to disrupt the 58th inauguration.

“Some folks that are indicating on social media that they’re coming to shut down the inauguration or the events,” Police Chief Newsham said. “[It] is something that we will be prepared for.”

The inauguration will cost the city $30 million, with $19 million appropriated by Congress, according to the mayor. Bowser expects the remainder to be reimbursed by the federal government.