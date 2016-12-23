Latest

NATO Auditor Who Discovered US Funds ISIS Found Murdered

Chief Nato auditor who discovered that the U.S. funds ISIS found murdered in Belgium

A NATO auditor who had uncovered evidence that ISIS was being funded by Western government, was found murdered in Belgium. 

Yves Chandelon, the Chief Auditor for NATO, was found dead in the city of Andenne in the Belgian Ardennes. He was found with a gun in his right hand, in an apparent suicide attempt.

However, family members are urging authorities to investigate for murder, saying that Yves had been complaining of threatening phone calls in the week leading up to his death, and point out that he was left-handed and so would not have used his right hand to fire the weapon.

According to police reports, the gun used to kill Yves was unregistered, despite the fact that he had three registered guns in his name.

Pravdareport.com reports:

The body was detected 140km away off his work and 100km away off the city of Lens, where he lived.

Three units of weapons were registered in the name of the 60-y.o. killed official. However, an unregistered one was found near the body.

Chandelon was dealing in particular with issues on countering terrorism funding.

According to the media, he was talking recently about strange phone calls he received. The investigation is being continued.

As Pravda.Ru reported, NATO’s budgets have been growing lately. The latest increase was by 26bln dollars up to 918bln dollars. And the US media wonders what for NATO needs this for.

  • Amaris

    NATO were preparing for WW3 under Hillary’s presidency, that will explain the increase in funds. Thank God Trump was voted in, but he should be very careful…., the shadow government isn’t finished yet, and they will continue. For those murderers, it is nothing to kill one man, they have murdered and destroyed nations. But God sees everything , and will have His day. Everything that is kept hidden will be revealed, and shouted from the rooftops.

    • ricck lineheart

      John McCains ” Moderate Terrorists ” …Now belon gto British Officers that just announced to train them and send them back into Syria …Does it get any better ? NO .!

      • Amaris

        unfortunately the US and the UK are in cahoots with each other, so they will go to war when it suits their evil agenda.. You only have to read the Foreign office statement as to why they didn’t help the ppl of Aleppo when they had their chance. They wanted to overthrow Asad, like Assad is the bad guy. John McCain is the lowest of the low, and a rat in human form.

  • Ralf Yuri

    Let’s investigate them, let’s unmask them.

  • Pete

    TOO MANY murders! Enough. Trump is in now, so stop.

