NATO Troops Surround Russia For WW3 ‘War Games’

NATO have deployed troops to surround Russia’s borders in an aggressive series of war games that experts fear may precurse World War 3.

Operation Sabre Strike will see US B-52 , B1 and B-2 nuclear bombers deployed alongside UK warplanes to surround Russia’s western enclave, and directly confront Putin’s Baltic fleet.

Express.co.uk reports: Lieutenant General Richard Clark, a US airforce commander said America wanted to show that it was “ready to deter conflict.”

The move appears to be a signal from the US that it is ready to muscle in if needed even if it angers the Kremlin.

Last week, Russia sent a pair of Tu-160 Blackjack strategic nuclear bombers – the biggest aircraft in the world – through the Baltic sea.

The show of strength by US and British troops is to deter Russia from severing the Baltic states from the rest of the Western alliance.

However, Russia denies any plans to invade the Baltics, and says it is NATO that is threatening stability in Eastern Europe by building up its military presence there and staging such war games.

Lieutenant Colonel Steven Venter, a US Commander said: “Our focus here is to deter and defend the alliance from aggression by being razor sharp and lethal; God forbid we would have to defend, but we create a deterrent effect by being credible.”

NATO officials believe Moscow will hold its own exercise in Russia and Belarus on a much greater scale in September, possibly involving 100,000 troops, under the codename “Zapad”.