Navy Seal Who Threatened To Assassinate Trump Was Brainwashed At ‘MKUltra Clinic’

A Navy SEAL who threatened to assassinate Donald Trump

According to an indictment filed Wednesday, Travis Luke Dominguez threatened to kill Trump, the police, a bank, and a movie theater after visiting the Ronald Reagan UCLA medical center in Los Angeles.

“I’m a Navy SEAL,” the indictment quoted Dominguez as saying . “I woke up and decided I’m going to kill the president Donald Trump today. Please forgive me and then I will die by suicide by cop.”

“I’m going to kill the sexist racist homophobic President Trump today. Nothing you can do to save President Trump nor stop me pigs.”

Zerohedge.com reports: CNN, which first reported the news, was unable to independently confirm whether Dominguez’s claim that he is a SEAL is accurate. A motion filed Wednesday said Dominguez was being held in Utah state prison and was due to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

The charges say Dominguez also threatened to carry out a mass shooting or use explosives at a movie theater, according to the New York Post.

Melodie Rydalch, a spokeswoman for US Attorney John Huber, issued a statement outlining the indictment and the timeline of the actions it alleges.

“Local and federal law enforcement agencies treat all threats seriously. They expend time and resources responding to and investigating them – as our agencies did in this case. That said, there isn’t any evidence that Mr. Dominguez traveled to carry out his threats against the President,” she said.

Dominguez made the threat on Trump’s life on Dec. 4, 2017, the US attorney’s office said. Trump visited Utah that day to announce his decision to shrink a pair of national monuments.

The DOJ statement alleges that later in December, Dominguez used an internet tip line to send more threats, including the threat to hurt people at a movie complex with firearms or explosives and then to harm police officers responding to the scene.

After a threat on New Year’s Eve, the statement said, Dominguez “was observed in the area of the theater” and police officers then executed a vehicle stop and he was taken into custody.

The US Secret Service did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.