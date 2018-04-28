NBC Anchor Tom Brokaw Accused Of Sexually Molesting ‘Barely Legal’ Staffer

NBC veteran anchor Tom Brokaw has been accused of sexually molesting a ‘barely legal’ staffer in the 1990’s by a former correspondent for the liberal news network.

In an interview with The Washington Post, former NBC staffer Linda Vester claims that Brokaw attempted to grope and kiss her when she had just turned 20.

Nbc24.com reports: Linda Vester claims Brokaw attempted to kiss her. Vester also said these instances happened while she was in her 20s and she did not file a complaint.Brokaw has denied the accusations.

“I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago, because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC,” he said in a statement issued by NBC. “The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda’s allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her, at that time or any other.”

Another woman also told The Post that Brokaw acted inappropriately toward her in the ’90s, when she was a production assistant and he was an anchor. Brokaw also denied this incident.