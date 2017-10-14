As details emerge that NBC sat on and covered up a story that exposed Harvey Weinstein as a serial rapist, the network is facing its worst public relations disaster in 91 years.

Following Tuesday’s bombshell report in The New Yorker, it has been revealed that the allegations against Weinstein by NBC reporter Ronan Farrow aren’t just of harassment, but also of rape and pedophilia.

Conservativetribune.com reports: But some quickly wondered why an NBC reporter’s story was published by The New Yorker and not NBC itself, only to find out that the network had essentially passed on the story and refused to run it.

According to the Huffington Post, multiple sources both in and out of the network stated that NBC actually had possession of Farrow’s incredible piece as recently as August, but chose to sit on it due to “concerns related to the story’s sourcing,” though the specifics of those concerns were left unclear.

Farrow joined MSNBC host Rachel Maddow to discuss his piece and was asked why he ended up publishing the piece with The New Yorker instead of NBC, according to Mediaite.

“You would have to ask NBC and NBC executives about the details of that story,” Farrow replied. “I’m not going to comment on any news organization’s story that they did or didn’t run.”

“I will say that over many years, many news organizations have circled this story and faced a great deal of pressure in doing so,” he continued. “And there are now reports emerging publicly about the kinds of pressure that news organizations face in this. And that is real.”

According to the Washington Free Beacon, Farrow explained that media outlets such as The New York Times and others, including himself, had been threatened with lawsuits by Weinstein over their pursuit of the story.

“In the course of this reporting, I was threatened with a lawsuit personally by Mr. Weinstein,” Farrow said.

Mediaite noted that Maddow circled back to discuss NBC’s role in the story and pointed out that NBC News sources claimed Farrow’s piece was not “publishable” at the time he gave it to them, a point Farrow flatly disputed.

“I walked into the door at The New Yorker with an explosive reportable piece that should have been public earlier. And, immediately obviously The New Yorker recognized that and it is not accurate to say that it was not reportable,” Farrow explained. “In fact, there were multiple determinations that it was reportable at NBC.”

Video: Smart of @Maddow to press @RonanFarrow about why NBC didn't greenlight/support him pushing his Weinstein investigation #TTT pic.twitter.com/JApEs07xoL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 11, 2017

Sadly, it appears that NBC — perhaps along with other prominent media outlets like The New York Times– were either too afraid of, or too in league with Harvey Weinstein to allow such an explosive report exposing his despicable acts to be published.

Considering the flurry of attacks the network is currently facing from President Donald Trump over their constant barrage of “fake news” regarding his administration, the timing of this cover-up being unveiled couldn’t be worse for NBC.

Please share this story on Facebook and Twitter so everyone can see how NBC apparently sat on and covered up a story that exposed Harvey Weinstein.