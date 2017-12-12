NBC Anchor: Police Confirm Two Shooters Conducted Las Vegas Massacre

An NBC News anchor claims that police sources confirmed that at least two shooters with ‘high-powered’ weapons were responsible for the Las Vegas massacre.

KSNV 3 anchor Gerald Ramalho told viewers that Las Vegas police confirmed to him that there were, in fact, two shooters who fired their high-powered weapons into a crowd of thousands of people across from the Mandalay Bay.

Intellihub.com reports: The news confirming two shooters was reported at 11 p.m. local time and was buried shortly after with no apparent explanation or retraction.

“I have confirmed through a police source that there are two suspects with high-powered weapons,” the anchor reported. “They had some sort of high-ground position and they were firing on the crowd which was attending that Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.”

Additionally, the Ramalho reported that Mandalay Bay had active shooter SWAT teams in the property who were clearing floors of the hotel and casino at the time and said that many the guests and employees of the Mandalay Bay were spotted on the roof.

Despite the uncanny Die Hard-style correlation, one thing is for sure police audio and other reports from the night of the shooting conclude that there were indeed multiple shooters who acted that night despite what authorities and the mainline press have told the general public.

According to the KSNV 3 News Las Vegas official website:

