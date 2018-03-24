Neocons Hijack White House To Prepare World For Another Illegal War

On the 15th anniversary of the illegal invasion of Iraq, the Trump administration has allowed the hawkish neocons to infiltrate the White House in order to prepare citizens for yet another devastating and illegal war.

From Huffington Post:

Trump announced Thursday that [John] Bolton would replace his outgoing adviser, H.R. McMaster, early next month. Bolton is seen as one of the most controversial and dangerous figures in U.S. diplomacy and is a fierce war hawk who has long advocated for a preemptive military strike against North Korea and the dismantling of the Iran nuclear deal.

“This news is hard to process,” Van Jackson, a senior lecturer at Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand, said in an email. “What I can say at the moment is that Bolton isn’t just a run-of-the-mill hawk; he’s a kind of warmonger. He’s never seen a foreign policy problem that couldn’t be solved by bombing.”

Failed Evolution reports: We have already explained why Donald Trump is the perfect tool in the hands of neocons right now, because despite that he was promoted as an ‘anti-establishment’ candidate, using intensively anti-interventionist rhetoric, he has already done the exact opposite. He has already bombed Syria, constantly provokes China and North Korea and, lately, does everything he can to destroy the Iran nuclear deal. It’s more than obvious that he seeks to go after Iran, as the seventh target of the US empire, revealed by Wesley Clark. So, the neocons will hide behind him and watch their original plans fulfilled.

Yet, with people like John Bolton, the bloodthirsty neocons will be probably exposed further rather than put all the blame on Trump, as the new national security adviser holds a privileged position in the book of the ‘Masters of Destruction’ of the US empire.

After all this parody, it is remarkable how many Americans still believe that Donald Trump is something different from previous US presidents who faithfully served the establishment.

From the first moment we repeatedly said that Trump is only a choice of necessity, a reserve of the establishment. We supported that the establishment has tricked the American voters again in order to keep ‘business as usual’ under their nose. Although many will still claim that this is another silly ‘conspiracy theory’, Trump is doing everything he can in order to verify this estimation.

But many others sensed very early that Trump ‘smells bad’ and actually knew that he will follow the same path as previous puppets in power. Already right after Trump’s election, Carey Wedler ‘predicted‘ the promotion of Bolton in a very sensitive position:

Trump’s other potential secretary of state also adheres to establishment Republican party foreign policy. Bolton served as George W. Bush’s undersecretary, and in 2002, made wildly inaccurate claims about the impending Iraq war. As noted by the Atlantic: “Bolton was both a booster, and a minor architect, of the war in Iraq. As George W. Bush’s undersecretary of state in late 2002, he told the BBC that ‘We are confident that Saddam Hussein has hidden weapons of mass destruction and production facilities in Iraq.’ He added that ‘the Iraqi people would be unique in history if they didn’t welcome the overthrow of this dictatorial regime,’ and that although building a democracy would prove a ‘difficult task,’ the people of Iraq ‘are fully competent to do it.’ So competent, in fact, that ‘the American role [in post-war Iraq] actually will be fairly minimal.’”

As Senator Rand Paul detailed in an op-ed explaining why he will oppose a Bolton appointment should it come to pass: “Bolton is a longtime member of the failed Washington elite that Trump vowed to oppose, hell-bent on repeating virtually every foreign policy mistake the U.S. has made in the last 15 years” — particularly those Trump promised to avoid as president. “John Bolton more often stood with Hillary Clinton and against what Donald Trump has advised.”

Bolton recently advocated war with Iran and is a member of the Council on Foreign relations, a foreign policy think tank. Dick Cheney is a member of the council and Hillary Clinton has lauded it for its leadership, which is guided by a litany of corporations, including Lockheed Martin, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & Co., and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Case one: Trump still sells the image of a supposedly strong president who resists the establishment while, in reality, he takes orders from the US deep state, like any other US president before him. He can’t do anything about it.

Case two: Trump is as hawkish as Bush and Hillary and cooperated with the establishment from the beginning in order to trick the tired-from-wars American public and carry on with the neocon plan as scheduled.

In any case, we are doomed …