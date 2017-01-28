Netanyahu Has Tweeted His Support For Trump’s Mexico Wall
Benjamin Netanyahu has tweeted his support for President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall along the US border with Mexico.
The Israeli Prime Minister said on Saturday that the proposal was a ‘great idea’ alongside images of the Israeli and American flags.
“President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel’s southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration,” Netanyahu said.
President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel’s southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea 🇮🇱🇺🇸
— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) January 28, 2017
During a recent interview with Fox news, the President made reference to Israel while explaining his security plans.
“The wall is necessary,” Trump said, “because people want protection and a wall protects. All you have to do is ask Israel.”
He then tweeted a clip of the interview:
‘People want protection and a wall protects. All you have to do is ask Israel…’ @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/QeTbiJpaDY
— President Trump (@POTUS) January 27, 2017
