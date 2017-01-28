Netanyahu Has Tweeted His Support For Trump’s Mexico Wall

Benjamin Netanyahu has tweeted his support for President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall along the US border with Mexico.

The Israeli Prime Minister said on Saturday that the proposal was a ‘great idea’ alongside images of the Israeli and American flags.

“President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel’s southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration,” Netanyahu said.

During a recent interview with Fox news, the President made reference to Israel while explaining his security plans.

“The wall is necessary,” Trump said, “because people want protection and a wall protects. All you have to do is ask Israel.”

He then tweeted a clip of the interview: