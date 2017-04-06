Netanyahu Is ‘Shocked & Outraged’ Over Syria ‘Gas Attack’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that he was deeply distressed over photographs he saw of dead Syrian children following the alleged chemical attack in Idlib earlier this week.

Of course he blames the Syrian president Assad for the incident.

“When I saw pictures of babies suffocating from a chemical attack in Syria, I was shocked and outraged,” Netanyahu said, adding “There’s no, none, no excuse whatsoever for the deliberate attacks on civilians and on children, especially with cruel and outlawed chemical weapons.”

Benjamin Netanyahu, the same war criminal that attacked Gaza w/ white phosphorus, wants to talk about chemical weapons in Syria. HYPOCRISY. pic.twitter.com/Bal5fy8cTT — Ameera (@ameeritalsham) April 4, 2017

President Putin however, slammed Netanyahu over his“groundless” accusations concerning the alleged chemical weapons incident

He has basically said that the Israeli Prime Minister needs to chill and stop hyperventilating about how the “international community” needs to march into Syria and get rid of Assad.

As Russia Insider points out:

Yes, Netanyahu has a great track record when it comes to being shocked and outraged about brown Muslim kids getting killed. This is beyond question.

Putin didn’t buy it though, for some odd reason. RT reports:

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone conversation that it was unacceptable to make “groundless” accusations concerning the alleged chemical weapons incident that took place in Syria earlier this week.

Of course, if Israel is so insistent on Syria being deprived of the chemical weapons it doesn’t have, Netanyahu could always send in the jets to bomb “Hezbollah” again. Probably suicidal, but “you only live once”.

Let’s return to Netanyahu for a moment:

“I call on the international community to fulfill its obligation from 2013 to fully and finally remove these horrible weapons from Syria,” he continued.

Funny he should mention it. A valued RI reader, George Zah, just sent us this:

You made Putin angry, and everyone knows you’re lying: Your move, Netanyahu.