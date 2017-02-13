Netanyahu Likely To Put Pressure On Trump Over Iran Policy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on his way to the US capital where he will be meet Donald Trump in the White House on Wednesday.

“I am going to Washington to have a very important meeting with President Trump… The alliance between Israel and America has always been extremely strong and it is about to get even stronger,” Netanyahu told the media at the airport as he set off on Monday.

“President Trump and I see eye-to-eye on the dangers emanating from the region, but also on the opportunities. We will talk about both as well as upgrading the relations between Israel and the US in many, many fields,” he added.

According to Scottish writer and journalist John Wight, Netanyahu is an “opportunist” who is likely to succeed in convincing the US President during his visit to take a tougher stance against Iran.

Press TV reports:

Wight, who has written for newspapers and websites across the world, including The Independent, The Huffington Post, Foreign Policy Journal and Counterpunch, made the remarks in a phone interview with Press TV on Monday.

Netanyahu will arrive in Washington, DC, on Wednesday with a stated aim of urging the United States to put more pressure on Iran.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu told his cabinet that forming a united front against Iran was one of the main topics that he was going to raise with Trump during his visit.

‘Iran is to be the bête noire of US’

When asked if Netanyahu would succeed in achieving his goal, Wight said, “I think he may well succeed in achieving this objective, given that Donald Trump has made clear that Iran is to be the bête noire of the United States during his presidency.”

“He has already poured scorn on the P5+1 deal with regards to Iran’s nuclear program. And he has talked about the possibility of scuppering that deal even though it is an international deal, rather than a bilateral agreement between Washington and Tehran,” he stated.