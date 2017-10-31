Netflix Cancels ‘House of Cards’ Amid Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Allegations

Netflix announced that they will cancel ‘House of Cards’ a day after ‘Star Trek Discovery’ actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexual assault when he was 14 years old.

“Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey,” the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Rapp claimed on Sunday that the then-26-year-old Spacey drunkenly put him on a bed to “seduce” him. “I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually,” Rapp said referring to the 1986 incident.

Spacey issued an apology on Twitter, saying he was “beyond horrified” to hear about Rapp’s story, but added that he did not remember the incident, though he did remember being drunk.

“If I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” Spacey tweeted.

According to Salon: Deadline is reporting that Netflix has determined that the forthcoming sixth season of its series “House of Cards” will be its last. The news comes less than 24 hours after actor Anthony Rapp accused “Cards” star and producer Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him in 1986, when Rapp was 14. There is, as of publication, no available statement from Netflix — but reliable sources, including the Hollywood Reporter and Variety, have also individually confirmed and reported the development.

It is still unclear whether there is a link between Rapp’s accusation, Spacey’s much-criticized apology and the cancellation of future seasons, though the timing is suggestive. Other details, such as whether the 13-episode sixth season will come to series conclusion or simply stop mid-narrative, are also unavailable at this time. Currently, “House of Cards” is reportedly over six weeks into its shooting schedule for season six.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences have also announced that Spacey will not receive an Emmy award which was scheduled to be conferred on the actor this year.

In a tweet the Academy said “The International Academy has announced that in light of recent events it will not honour Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award”

It has also been revealed that Spacey flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet,the ‘Lolita Express’ along with Bill Clinton.