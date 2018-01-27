New German Government Plan To Ban Glyphosate Herbicides

Negotiators from both Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union of Germany and the Social Democrats (SPD) announced earlier this month that they have agreed to ban glyphosate herbicides if a coalition government is formed.

The announcement is set to send pesticide manufacturers into a state of shock and should have serious effect on the $66 Billion Bayer-Monsanto mega merger.

Monsanto receive a generous percentage of the profits from the sale of Roundup (a glyphosate based herbicide) along with GM crops that rely on it to be grown.

Natural Blaze reports: Sources in the German Social Democrats (SPD) party informed Sustainable Pulse on Thursday [Jan 11] that the reduction in the use of glyphosate herbicides in Germany has been one of the key points in negotiations to form the new German government, however a complete ban is now on the cards.

Deutsche Welle confirmed the agreement to ban glyphosate herbicides; “Glyphosate: A small but significant gain for the SPD here. The two parties agreed to ban the use of the controversial pesticide, which is thought to be responsible for killing huge insect populations across Europe in the past few years. While the Christian Social Union (CSU) Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt was against such a ban, the SPD Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks wanted Germany to vote in favor at a recent European summit.”

German Agriculture Minister Christian Schmidt recently admitted that he acted alone in ordering officials to vote in favor of renewing the controversial weedkiller glyphosate in Europe — without consulting Chancellor Angela Merkel. Schmidt’s move in November meant that a qualified majority of EU member states agreed to the European Commission’s proposal for the renewal of the approval of glyphosate for five years.

However, there has since been a huge political fallout for Schmidt, who had hoped to sweep the glyphosate issue under the carpet. He in fact has now unintentionally made glyphosate herbicides one of the main focuses during the attempted formation of a new German government.