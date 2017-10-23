A New Jersey government worker has been arrested on child pornography charges after he was caught using the same pedophile code words that John Podesta used in his leaked emails.

According to the Acting United States Attorney William E. Fitzpatrick, 37-year-old Stephen Salamak, of Lodi, New Jersey was arrested by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) after placing an advert on Craigslist requesting “cheese pizza.”

According to an internal FBI document leaked by WikiLeaks, “cheese pizza” is pedophile code for “very young girl.” This pedophile code word – among others – appears liberally in John Podesta’s emails, also released by WikiLeaks in the latter stages of the 2016 presidential election.

While Stephen Salamak, a lowly New Jersey government employee, was arrested after his use of the term tipped off law enforcement to his alleged crimes, John Podesta remains free.

Salamak was charged with receiving child pornography according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey. Speculation that the corrections officers advert was related to Pizzagate has now begun to circulate across forums and social media.The criminal complaint against Salamak as reported by local news Press of Atlantic City states: “In May, an undercover law enforcement officer responded to a Craigslist ad, placed by Salamak, seeking “Woman/Moms that are into Cheese Pizza.”

The Goldwater reports: The complaint said Salamak communicated with the undercover officer and requested photos of an 8-year-old child. In July, authorities executed a search of Salamak’s email account, finding he communicated with multiple people about pornography and pedophilia.”

A search warrant of Salamak’s home was executed on Thursday, where admitted to authorities “Cheese Pizza” was a reference to child pornography, he knowing received emails containing child porn and knowingly communicated with various individuals regarding child pornography and pedophilia.”

According to those agents Salamak discussed setting up a meeting with the undercover officer and her 8-year-old daughter and had also asked for a photo of the young girl.

Those Federal Agents handling the case also said Salamak had asked the undercover officer of the eight year old daughter, “What gets her in the mood? Porn on TV or internet?”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that the charge of receiving child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison with a maximum potential sentence behind bars for 20 years and a $250,000 fine on top of the sentence.

New Jersey state employee payrolls which are readily available online show that Salamak was employed as a Senior Correction Officer at the East Jersey State Prison in the Avenel section of Woodbridge, New Jersey.

The annual salary as of 2016 was $61,911 for someone on Salamak’s position.

According to the courts Salamak made his first appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Dickson where he was released after paying a $125,000 unsecured bond, with part of those terms being home confinement and electronic GPS monitoring device attached to him at all times until trial.

This is one more disgusting and perverse pedophile off the streets, but it also brings back up remaining questions about Cheese Pizza and confirms that the label itself is a legitimate term used by those in the criminal perverse underground.

This would be another case where Federal Authorities are confirming that Cheese Pizza is a term for Child Porn.

We’ve all heard the infamous terminology surround the what is now labeled as a “conspiracy theory” surrounding the Podesta Emails and a potential underground network of pedophiles involving elites.

But… Pizzagate isn’t real, the mainstream media would have you believe, and for some reason most of those outlets felt the strange desire to debunk those claims.

One of the most interesting of such was the term “Cheese Pizza”, and the suggestion that it was in reference to Child Pornography.

You’ve heard all of the terms, claims, and suggestion prior, and there’s no point in delving back into them now.

All I am interested in is what can be proven; and just how many pedophiles who can be found and arrested as well as victims of the crimes against children including child sex trafficking, human trafficking, sexual abuse, and children forced to engage in child pornography that can be saved or helped.

Pedophilia and Child Porn are two very serious crimes when sexual predators act upon them, and that is very real, and it’s something we have to do our best to expose and stop.